RCMP says no compensation after firearm owners’ data breach affecting 2.2 million people

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says it is unaware of any compensation provided to victims of a 2021 data breach that exposed licence information belonging to approximately 2.2 million registered firearm owners. The company responsible remains a government contractor.

The disclosure came in response to a written parliamentary question from Conservative MP Frank Caputo, who asked the government what action had been taken after the breach and whether the contractor involved faced any consequences.

According to the government response, the breached data was held by Gilmore, a private vendor contracted to provide printing, warehousing, inventory management and distribution services for the Canadian Firearms Program.

The main contract was awarded Sept. 3, 2019, with a total value of $9,011,750.01. It was originally set to run until March 31, 2026, and was later extended to June 30, 2026.

Asked what compensation had been provided to affected firearm owners, the RCMP responded:

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is unaware of any action that has been taken to compensate those whose data was breached.

On disciplinary measures, the RCMP said Public Services and Procurement Canada conducted an audit in 2021, but added it had not been made aware of the results.

Despite the breach, the government confirmed Gilmore has continued to receive federal work tied to the firearms program, including contracts awarded after the incident in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Those ranged from small equipment purchases to publishing and printed matter services.

The government said firearm owners were notified through notices posted online between March and June 2021, describing the matter as a possible ransomware attack involving a private company serving multiple federal departments.

The response was tabled April 27 by Public Safety Canada.