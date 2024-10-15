Ex-RCMP officer allegedly used intel background to benefit China

On Friday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the depth of Chinese political interference in Canada as the Foreign Interference Commission rolls on.

The two also spoke about the RCMP's investigation into a former Mountie who reportedly used his extensive background in intelligence to benefit the Chinese Communist Party.

As previously reported by Rebel News, "The RCMP believes William Majcher, an ex-Mountie, targeted a wealthy Vancouver real estate magnate on behalf of Beijing, alleging that he helped the Chinese Ministry of Public Security to target and silence dissidents."

"This is so shocking that this guy's a former cop. And what's concerning about this stuff is he's communicating with current police and so that might make their communications compromised," said Gunn Reid.

Speaking about the scope of Chinese interference in Canada, Menzies said, "I kind of feel like a Floridian. You encounter hurricane Helene, and then just when you're catching your breath along comes Milton. I mean where does this end in terms of the scandals?"

Commenting on the next federal government's task of cleaning up the interference, Menzies said, "The Conservatives have about maybe, I don't know, a generation of work ahead of them in terms of cleaning up this mess that Trudeau has done in less than a decade."

"If you think Pierre Poilievre is going to come in and in one term clean this up, you're dreaming," he said.

The Trudeau Liberals are currently trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in the polls by approximately 21 points according to the most recent data from Abacus.