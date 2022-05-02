RCMP targeted 170 crypto wallets during Ottawa convoy crackdown

The Canadian Press / ﻿﻿Jacques Boissinot﻿﻿

The information about the attempted seizure of the cryptocurrency assets of individuals or businesses associated with February's Convoy to Ottawa protest was divulged in a response to an order paper inquiry posed by Alberta Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer (@JeremyPatzerMP) to Public Safety.

The Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act to give authorities unusual powers of search, arrest and seizure to end the convoy protest that remained in Ottawa peacefully protesting against COVID-19 restrictions for nearly four weeks.

The tabled response to Patzer reads:

The RCMP made disclosures to banks, the Canadian Bankers Association, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Mutual Funds Dealers Association and credit unions.

The RCMP disclosed information on 57 entities, broken down into 18 individuals and 39 vehicles. As well, the RCMP identified and disseminated 170 Bitcoin wallet addresses as receiving funds linked to the HonkHonk Hodl crowdfunding campaign.

Even though accounts and Bitcoin wallets were seized, no charges were laid: