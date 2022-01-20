REACTION: England set to lift all lockdown measures

Lewis Brackpool joins the Rebel News DAILY Livestream to share his thoughts on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to start lifting lockdowns.

  By Rebel News
  January 20, 2022

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool joined Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner to discuss Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to begin lifting lockdown measures in England.

Rebel News DAILY Livestream's air every weekday at noon ET/10 a.m. MT. Sign up to our mailing list to make sure you never miss when Rebel News goes live.

