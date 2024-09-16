REACTIONS: Another attempt on Donald Trump's life

Former president Donald Trump was the target of a second assassination attempt while playing golf on Sunday. Ryan Routh, 58, was arrested after the incident at one of Trump's golf courses.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on this latest attempt on the former president's life.

Speaking about the media reports about the unclear motives behind the foiled attack, Sheila said, “I don't know, 19 donations to the Democrats and just a wild obsession with Putin and Ukraine.” The media's fixation on Russia and Putin, she said, “radicalized this guy even worse. I think he was probably radical in his own right, but the liberal rhetoric about everybody being a Russian operative might have pushed this guy over the edge.”

“That's a very important point,” agreed David Menzies. “Because when it comes to tone down the rhetoric, oh what rhetoric is that? Comparing Trump to a dictator? Comparing Trump to Hitler? Just Google Trump-Hitler comparisons and you won't believe how many come up in mainstream U.S. media.”

