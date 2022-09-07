Rebel's best of the 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race

GUEST HOST: Sheila Gunn Reid

The Conservative Party of Canada's leadership election campaign is nearly over and Rebel News has covered it from start to almost finish.

So we're looking back at some of our best coverage of the Conservative Party leadership campaign. Our journalists have covered the contest to replace the outgoing leader, Erin O'Toole, from the very beginning and even before that. Our journalists were on the ground in Ottawa when Erin O’Toole put the final nail in his own coffin by refusing to support the convoy protesters in their peaceful demonstration for human rights and against COVID-19 mandates in the nation's capital.

And since then we've had sit-down interviews with candidates, covered campaign rallies, interviewed supporters, live streamed debates, and scrummed politicians afterward asking questions that we know Canadian conservatives want answers to.

We didn't ask questions conservatives don't care about. We asked about lockdowns, gun rights, free speech, China, supply management, access to health care, and press freedom.

So today instead of our normal monologue and interview, we’ll refresh your memory on what the candidates said and did during the campaign.

Votes have to be in by September 6 and then the counting starts. If you don't have your mind made up, maybe this might help you.

