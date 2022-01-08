Rebel LIVE: Alexa Lavoie weighs in on Quebec's authoritarian new COVID measures

Dakota Christensen and Lewis Brackpool were joined by Alexa Lavoie to discuss her perspective on the newly-reimposed police enforced curfew in Quebec, among other new government measures.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 08, 2022

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Dakota Christensen and Lewis Brackpool were joined by Alexa Lavoie to discuss her perspective on the newly-reimposed police enforced curfew in Quebec, as well as additional new authoritarian COVID measures coming into effect in la Belle Province.

You can watch the full reports from our team on the ground in Quebec at LockdownReports.com.

