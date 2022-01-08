Rebel LIVE: Alexa Lavoie weighs in on Quebec's authoritarian new COVID measures

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Dakota Christensen and Lewis Brackpool were joined by Alexa Lavoie to discuss her perspective on the newly-reimposed police enforced curfew in Quebec, as well as additional new authoritarian COVID measures coming into effect in la Belle Province.

You can watch the full reports from our team on the ground in Quebec at LockdownReports.com.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.