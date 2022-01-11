Rebel LIVE: Canada's government tiptoeing around the Uyghur genocide in China

Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discuss the Canadian government's response to the Uyghur genocide in China, as Canada announces it will be joining the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  By Rebel News
  January 11, 2022

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the Canadian government's response to the Uyghur genocide in China, as Canada announces it will be joining the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

