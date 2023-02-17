Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie is inside the Emergency Commission’s media lock-up!

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The embargoed morning briefing in Ottawa for accredited journalists precedes the official release of Commissioner Paul Rouleau's findings, which will be followed by a press conference by the PM later Friday afternoon.

Rebel News will analyze the results of the commissioner's report and Trudeau's comments in a special live stream beginning at 3 p.m. eastern.

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is tasked with examining the appropriateness of the Liberals' use of a never-before-used counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act (EA), on the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy last February.

The use of the EA gave police extraordinary powers of seizure and arrest to use against those participating in the weeks-long demonstrations in Ottawa, but also those who financially supported the convoy through donations from afar.

Convoy organizer Tamara Lich spent seven weeks in jail on non-violent mischief charges before being granted bail for her role in the protests.

