Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie is inside the Emergency Commission’s media lock-up!

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is tasked with examining the appropriateness of the Liberals' use of a never-before-used counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act (EA), on the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy last February.

The embargoed morning briefing in Ottawa for accredited journalists precedes the official release of Commissioner Paul Rouleau's findings, which will be followed by a press conference by the PM later Friday afternoon. 

Rebel News will analyze the results of the commissioner's report and Trudeau's comments in a special live stream beginning at 3 p.m. eastern. 

The use of the EA gave police extraordinary powers of seizure and arrest to use against those participating in the weeks-long demonstrations in Ottawa, but also those who financially supported the convoy through donations from afar. 

Convoy organizer Tamara Lich spent seven weeks in jail on non-violent mischief charges before being granted bail for her role in the protests. 

To see Rebel News' previous coverage of the six weeks of November's POEC hearings, please visit TruckerCommission.com.

To see Rebel News coverage of last February's Freedom Convoy, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.

 
 

