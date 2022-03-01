Rebel News at CPAC 2022 in Florida | Yanky Pollak joins Ezra Levant

Rebel News' Yanky Pollak (follow on @Yanky_Pollak Twitter) was at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2022 in Orlando, Florida to cover the event and speak with the politicians and personalities in attendance.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Yanky join Ezra to talk about his experience and coverage of CPAC 2022.

On the conference, Yanky said to Ezra:

"A lot of people came over to me and just said, thank you for showing the truckers convoys across Canada, and thanking our reporters for being there... we had, I believe at some point over twelve people there and people came and went. So people were very thankful for us being there and showing the other side of the story and even some people mentioning Avi the work he's been doing in Australia. A lot of people just saw the Rebel News microphone. They didn't know necessarily who I was, but they knew the Rebel News brand and they came over to make sure that I know that they appreciate the work that all of us are doing at Rebel."

