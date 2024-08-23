Rebel News is headed to Mexico for CPAC 2024

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is heading to Polanco, Mexico this weekend for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2024, where critical discussions on freedom and global challenges will unfold. With rising censorship and biased media, it's essential to see how other countries are confronting these issues.

CPAC will feature influential speakers from across America and Europe, offering insights into how other nations are navigating similar challenges. Many South and Central American countries, once ravaged by socialist policies, are now shifting towards conservative leadership. For instance, Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, is challenging socialism’s grip by dismantling harmful economic restrictions and promoting a free market.

Although he’s cancelled his appearance at CPAC, we’ll seek insights from his team.

This man (@JMilei) is spot on!



SOCIALISM and COMMUNISM are going to destroy everything, especially the economy.pic.twitter.com/YKyniaWpZd — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 22, 2024

In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has significantly improved safety and stability through his tough stance on crime and gang activity, transforming the country into one of South America’s safest. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s situation under Nicolás Maduro illustrates the dire consequences of socialist regimes, with severe poverty and political unrest forcing many to flee.

The rise of socialism and communism has clear negative outcomes, yet there’s a troubling trend of young people embracing these ideologies, influenced by educational content. CPAC will address these crucial issues, and our goal is to provide you with firsthand coverage.

To make this journey possible, Alexa Lavoie needs to raise $1,500. Please consider supporting our reporting by donating at RebelCPAC.com. Your contribution will help counteract mainstream media narratives and bring you the unfiltered truth. Be sure to follow her updates and interviews on the website and on X.