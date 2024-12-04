Rebel News heads to Paris for Notre Dame’s rebirth

This isn’t just a story about rebuilding a church; it’s a symbol of resilience for Christianity in the face of modern persecution. It's also about the unsolved cause of the fire.

For over 800 years, Notre Dame has been more than stone and stained glass. It has stood as a testament to the strength of Western civilization, enduring revolutions, wars, and attacks. But the devastating fire in 2019 wasn’t just a structural tragedy—it felt like an assault on faith and culture itself.

The official cause of the blaze remains unknown. Was it an accident—or something more sinister?

France has seen an alarming rise in attacks on Christian churches, with arson becoming disturbingly frequent. A European watchdog recently revealed over 1,000 anti-Christian hate crimes in France last year alone. Many are wondering: is the fire at Notre Dame part of a broader pattern of hostility toward Christianity? Will we ever know the truth?

Notre Dame is more than a monument. It’s a spiritual fortress, guarding sacred relics like the Crown of Thorns, a nail from the Crucifixion, and fragments of the True Cross. These artifacts, miraculously saved from the inferno, are a reminder of the indomitable spirit of faith.

As world leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, gather in Paris for the grand reopening, Rebel News will ensure the voices of everyday Christians—often overlooked by the mainstream media—are heard.

At Rebel News, we’ve consistently championed the stories of Christians others ignore:

Documenting the genocide of Christians in Northern Iraq.

Standing up for pastors arrested during Canada’s harsh COVID lockdowns.

Exposing the wave of church burnings across Canada.

We promise to do the same in Paris. Notre Dame is a victory for every believer standing strong in the face of persecution. It’s a rebuke to those who would erase our history and destroy our sacred spaces.

We’re not taking a vacation. Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid and French language journalist Alexa Lavoie are flying economy, bunking together, and working tirelessly to bring you the full story - in English and French. Help us tell the truth about Notre Dame’s restoration—and the challenges French Christians face today.

