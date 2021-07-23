Rebel News is growing — want to join the team?

Rebel News is looking to expand our team. We're looking for nine new positions — some behind the scenes, some in front of the camera. You can read a list of all of the open positions on our Rebel News careers page.

On last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra outlined what each of these positions entail, and how they'll help continue to build Rebel News into an even stronger voice than it already is.

Speaking broadly about what the new positions will add to the brand, Ezra said:

Today's show feels a little weird because I'm not railing against a vaccine passport discrimination, or I'm not complaining about censorship plans by Trudeau or Joe Biden. I'm not talking about the things that make us passionate, I'm talking about the business plan that finances the passion projects, because you can't save the world if you can't pay the rent. At Rebel News, we've been lucky in that we've had thousands of grassroots crowdfunders pay our rent for us while we were out slaying dragons and I want that to keep going on. But I think with these positions I've just outlined, that we can actually make Rebel News stronger. I started by talking about the reporting positions in Ottawa, in the United Kingdom if we can and the China affairs reporter — I think those are great and important roles and I want to do them — that won't actually make us any money. If anything, it's going to cost us money. But the other positions I've outlined, that's new.

If you're interested in applying, visit the careers page and submit a cover letter and resume for the position that interests you.

