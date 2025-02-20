Poilievre wants to unite Canadians, won't yet commit to ban on glorifying terrorism

David Menzies
  |   February 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Pierre Poilievre says he will deport non-citizens who commit crimes in Canada. But despite the antisemitic crime wave Canada has endured since the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, 2023, hardly anyone has been arrested, let alone charged and convicted.

Literally thousands of Hamas supporters — many of them not even Canadian citizens — have participated in hate marches, antisemitic encampments at universities, and even full-on riots, such as the one in Montreal.

So today I asked Poilievre if he would do what Stephen Harper did, and make it illegal to glorify terrorism. Here's what he said:

What do you think of his answer? I won’t call it a “non-answer”, because he did say some interesting things. But he didn’t actually answer the question. I’ll continue to ask that question — and others like it — until we have a proper answer. 

Why haven’t any mainstream media reporters ever asked Poilievre that question — or, more importantly, why haven’t they asked Justin Trudeau that question? The answer is, because most journalists oppose Israel and support Palestinian extremism. 

At least Poilievre didn’t arrest me. As you know, I was arrested FIVE TIMES last year, simply for asking questions like this. Not a single other journalist in Canada was arrested even once.

David Menzies was illegally arrested by Toronto Police when he was covering a Hamas hate march. At the behest of the protest leader, police arrested David, handcuffed him and took him to jail where he was held for hours.

David Menzies

Mission Specialist

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Ginette Bisaillon
    commented 2025-02-20 17:23:44 -0500
    But he did answer your question! Listen to the video!