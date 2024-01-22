Rebel News questions Pierre Poilievre on false unmarked grave claim amid church attacks

CPAC

At least 96 churches have been burned or vandalized across Canada since the false claim was made that the remains of 215 Indigenous children, who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, were discovered in unmarked graves.

During a Vancouver press conference, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre addressed Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey's question about why his party is quiet about the continued attacks and the truth behind the incorrect claim tied to many of them.

Drea Humphrey asked, "Why, just like the leftist media, the NDP, and the Liberal government, are the Conservatives also so quiet about this truth and good news—that, to date, 215 children's remains have not been discovered there? When that truth, coming from political leaders, could potentially help set free Christian Canadians from attacks on their places of worship."

A full investigation into unmarked graves at former residential schools like in Kamloops, BC should be held, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells Rebel News' Drea Humphrey.



"Canadians deserve to know the truth," he says.



Poilievre responded, "I would disentangle two parts because there is no justification for burning down a church period, regardless of the other information or regardless of the other justifications that people would claim to use. There is never a justification to burn down a church. And we as conservatives have called for stronger criminal sanctions for arson against all who carry out these attacks."

"We've also called for more security infrastructure around places of worship so that we can stop terrorists who burn down churches who attack mosques and synagogues. Unfortunately, these crimes against religious communities have raged out of control after eight years of Justin Trudeau's catch and release system after he has divided our country and turned people and groups against each other."

Poilievre continued:

We have more violence directed against religious groups including Christians than we have ever seen in Canadian history. This is the result of Justin Trudeau! He is not worth the cost, he is not worth the crime and he is not worth the country that we know and love and we should provide the resources to allow for full investigation into the potential remains at residential schools. Canadians deserve to know the truth and conservatives will always stand in favour of historical accuracy. None of this changes the fact that the residential schools were an appalling abuse of power by the state and by the church at the time and we need to move forward in a country that is free so that every single Canadian, whether their ancestry goes back tens of thousands of years, or whether they have been here for 10 days, has the freedom to live their life and in prosperity and happiness. Thank you.

