Rebel News talks US/Mexico border crisis on Real America's Voice

Juan Mendoza and videographer Thomas Cooper discuss their Rebel News coverage with Amanda Head of Real America's Voice at the TPUSA Young Women's Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 08, 2022
  • News

At the TPUSA Young Women's Leadership Summit, Rebel News caught up with former contributor Amanda Head in Dallas, Texas, this past weekend.

In this clip, Juan Mendoza and videographer Thomas Cooper described their experience covering the ongoing border crisis in Eagle Pass and the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

