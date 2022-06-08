Rebel News talks US/Mexico border crisis on Real America's Voice
Juan Mendoza and videographer Thomas Cooper discuss their Rebel News coverage with Amanda Head of Real America's Voice at the TPUSA Young Women's Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas.
At the TPUSA Young Women's Leadership Summit, Rebel News caught up with former contributor Amanda Head in Dallas, Texas, this past weekend.
In this clip, Juan Mendoza and videographer Thomas Cooper described their experience covering the ongoing border crisis in Eagle Pass and the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Rebel News travels to Eagle Pass, Texas, where the United States southern border crisis has reached. Recent numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show a large increase in the encounters of illegal immigrants.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 29, 2022
FULL REPORT from @juanmorenews: https://t.co/XTGMWhWUU4 pic.twitter.com/dRXiqniFES
Please help us cover the cost of our trip to Dallas to cover both the TPUSA event and the 'Drag The Kids To Pride' protest by visiting TPUSAreports.com. Thank you!
