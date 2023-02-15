Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay joins Ezra Levant from East Palestine, Ohio

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay joined Ezra Levant live from East Palestine to discuss the recent train derailment that uprooted thousands of residents from the small Ohio community.

As stated by Lincoln, "What we're finding from being on the ground is that residents are definitely scared. If you just walk around and you're not paying attention to the news and you're just strolling around the streets, you wouldn't think that anything happened here. But then you start to pay a bit more close attention, and you can see that something did happen here."

"Around the town, there's a creek, there's different streams and ponds that run through East Palestine, and there is some sort water treatment going on throughout the town and we're trying to figure out exactly what it is but they just won't talk to us and they're not very transparent on what exactly is happening," Lincoln added.

