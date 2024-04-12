Rebel Roundup | Trudeau testifies on election meddling, Menzies arrest update, Smith rips Guilbeault
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at testimony from the Foreign Interference Commission, which saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his staff within the PMO contradict testimony provided by CSIS Director David Vigneault.
Plus, we'll have an update on Rebel News Mission Specialist David Menzies' latest arrest, after he was hauled off by police for asking questions of anti-Israel protesters on the last weekend.
And finally, Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie put a pair of questions to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who ripped Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
