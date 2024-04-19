Rebel Roundup | Liberals bungle budget, Fines for threats against politicians, Airport gold heist
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the latest Liberal budget, which allotted more money to frivolous projects as Canadians are struggling with a of cost-of-living crisis.
Plus, Quebec is considering fines for people who make threats against politicians. Is this the right approach to take to ensure political civility?
And finally, we'll have an update on the $20 million gold heist from Pearson International Airport, where many of the suspects have been released on bail despite the high-profile criminal allegations.
