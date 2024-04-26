Rebel Roundup | Poilievre on Trudeau's BS, Ezra catches Guilbeault, anti-Israel protests on campuses

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's visit to a carbon tax protest on the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border, where he told the group how everything Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said and promise has amounted to "bullsh*t."

Plus, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was in Ottawa earlier this week, where the United Nations was holding a plastics ban summit. While there, Ezra managed to catch up with Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, putting questions to the climate crook.

And finally, anti-Israel protests have erupted on campuses across the United States, including at New York's prominent Columbia University, where our team was also on the scene earlier this week.

