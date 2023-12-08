Rebel Roundup | Hanukkah menorah lightings, Danielle Smith on emissions cap, 15 Minute City project

By Ezra Levant Rebel News Cruise Rebel News is cruising to the Western Caribbean from March 23rd to March 30th, 2024, and we want you to join us! Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a pair of menorah lightings, one in Calgary, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek didn't attend, and one in Montreal, where Pierre Poilievre was given an award and delivered a speech.

Plus, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had some choice words for federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who announced an emissions cap for the oil and gas sector yesterday.

And finally, another so-called conspiracy is coming to reality, as Edmonton's city council looks at a 15-Minute City concept designed for two million people.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News REBEL Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News REBEL Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News REBEL Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News REBEL Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute