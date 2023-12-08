Rebel Roundup | Hanukkah menorah lightings, Danielle Smith on emissions cap, 15 Minute City project
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a pair of menorah lightings, one in Calgary, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek didn't attend, and one in Montreal, where Pierre Poilievre was given an award and delivered a speech.
Plus, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had some choice words for federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who announced an emissions cap for the oil and gas sector yesterday.
And finally, another so-called conspiracy is coming to reality, as Edmonton's city council looks at a 15-Minute City concept designed for two million people.
- By Ezra Levant
