Rebel Roundup | Trudeau in BC, Toronto's plan to cancel Henry Dundas, Rebel Viewers Choice Awards

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to British Columbia last night, where hundreds of protesters gathered outside of a hotel where the Liberal leader was holding a fundraising dinner.

Plus, Ezra Levant launched a new petition fighting to Save Dundas Street in Toronto, where the city is planning to remove the Dundas name because the historic Scottish politician failed to move fast enough for modern sensibilities in his effort to abolish slavery.

And finally, Ezra will unveil the winner of the Rebel News Viewers Choice Awards.

