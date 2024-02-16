Rebel Roundup | Liberals want no new roads, 100 churches burned in Canada, Minister's MAID meltdown

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at comments from Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault about the Liberals not funding development for new roads. Guilbeault says he misspoke, but do you trust the convicted climate crook?

Plus, 100 churches have now been burned in Canada since a lie was spread about mass graves at a former residential school site.

And finally, Health Minister Mark Holland had a meltdown in the House of Commons yesterday when he was pressed on a lack of safeguards in the Medical Assistance in Dying program.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute