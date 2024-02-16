Rebel Roundup | Liberals want no new roads, 100 churches burned in Canada, Minister's MAID meltdown
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at comments from Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault about the Liberals not funding development for new roads. Guilbeault says he misspoke, but do you trust the convicted climate crook?
Plus, 100 churches have now been burned in Canada since a lie was spread about mass graves at a former residential school site.
And finally, Health Minister Mark Holland had a meltdown in the House of Commons yesterday when he was pressed on a lack of safeguards in the Medical Assistance in Dying program.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.