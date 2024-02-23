Rebel Roundup | Feds warn of Hamas attacks, CBC elitists, Alberta town bans rainbow crosswalks
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at warning from federal authorities about potential Hamas terror attacks being carried out in Canada.
Plus, a CBC panel of elitists think things are so good here in Canada that we should be gladly welcoming in more migrants.
And finally, an Alberta town voted in support of a new bylaw that will see rainbow crosswalks banned, along with any non-federal, provincial or municipal flags flying on town property. Naturally, the NDP is melting down over the residents' decision to enforce political neutrality in public spaces.
