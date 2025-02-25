🔴 Rebel Roundup | Liberal debate recap, Tariffs start March 1, 'Celebrating' Jagmeet's Payday
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Today, we're looking back on last night's first Liberal leadership race, which took place in French, as the contenders vying to replace Justin Trudeau offered little divergence from what the Trudeau Liberals have been offering the past 10 years.
Plus, President Trump asserted that tariffs are set to be imposed as of March 1, following a one-month delay at the start of February. Will the US follow through on the threat? Or will Canada manage to stave off tariffs?
And finally, with being February 25, we're "celebrating" Jagmeet Singh being "rewarded" for his time in Parliament with a pension — after propping up the Liberals since 2022's supply-and-confidence agreement.
