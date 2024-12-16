REBEL ROUNDUP | Freeland and Fraser out, Fall Economic Statement delayed (again): Ezra Levant reacts

About this Episode

Hosted by: Ezra Levant

Today, the Trudeau Liberals are in a state of disarray as cabinet ministers Chrystia Freeland and Sean Fraser announced they were leaving their roles. Freeland, in particular, pointed to growing tensions with the PM over threats of tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump.

Plus, with the shocking departures from Trudeau's cabinet, the Liberals already delayed Fall Economic Statement is being delayed yet again.

Ezra Levant hosts today's Rebel Roundup to provide his reaction to these massive developments just days before the Christmas break.

Watch the video versions of the Rebel Roundup livestream right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).