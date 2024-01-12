Rebel Roundup | Reactions to David Menzies' arrest, Anti-Israel overpass protest ban, WEF summit
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at reactions to the arrest of Rebel News reporter David Menzies after he attempted to ask Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland questions on Monday.
Plus, Toronto police have announced they are banning anti-Israel protesters from gathering on the Avenue Road overpass, near the city's Jewish community.
And finally, the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, kicks off next week — and we've got a team of Rebels en route to the exclusive event.
