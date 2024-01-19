Rebel Roundup | Highlights from the WEF, UFC champ defends Canadians, Trudeau plummets in polls

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

Today, we're looking at highlights from the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where Rebel News is asking accountability questions of the global elite.

Plus, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is defending Canadians and ripping into mainstream media reporters ahead of an event in Toronto this weekend.

And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is plummeting in the polls according to his allies at Abacus Data, who showed the Poilievre-led Conservatives rising again after a December dip.

