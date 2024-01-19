Rebel Roundup | Highlights from the WEF, UFC champ defends Canadians, Trudeau plummets in polls
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at highlights from the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where Rebel News is asking accountability questions of the global elite.
Plus, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is defending Canadians and ripping into mainstream media reporters ahead of an event in Toronto this weekend.
And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is plummeting in the polls according to his allies at Abacus Data, who showed the Poilievre-led Conservatives rising again after a December dip.
