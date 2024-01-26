Rebel Roundup | Liberal tears over Tucker Carlson, Danielle Smith doubling oil, Lametti limps away
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Trudeau Liberals having a tantrum after U.S. political commentator Tucker Carlson's appearance in Alberta.
Plus, Premier Danielle Smith spoke with Carlson, where she said she would double the province's oil production — a statement she reinforced at a press conference.
And finally, after a Federal Court justice ruled the Trudeau Liberals' invocation of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional, former justice minister David Lametti announced he's resigning as an MP and deleted his X account.
