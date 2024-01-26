Rebel Roundup | Liberal tears over Tucker Carlson, Danielle Smith doubling oil, Lametti limps away

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Trudeau Liberals having a tantrum after U.S. political commentator Tucker Carlson's appearance in Alberta.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith spoke with Carlson, where she said she would double the province's oil production — a statement she reinforced at a press conference.

And finally, after a Federal Court justice ruled the Trudeau Liberals' invocation of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional, former justice minister David Lametti announced he's resigning as an MP and deleted his X account.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute