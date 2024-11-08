REBEL ROUNDUP | Jews attacked in Amsterdam riot, Trump's mass deportation plan, Hamas poppies

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at a riot that broke out in Amsterdam that saw Jews being attacked by Islamists following a soccer match between a Dutch team and an Israeli team.

Plus, Donald Trump has secured a return to the White House. Will his plan for mass deportations see a surge of illegal immigrants arriving at Canada's borders?

And finally, David Menzies recently heard from Hamas supporters in Ontario who are calling on Canadians to don poppies adorned with Palestinian colours this Remembrance Day.

