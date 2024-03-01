Rebel Roundup | Biolab scandal deepens, Alberta opposes 'clean electricity', Libs raise CBC budget
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the deepening scandal unfolding around Canada's top biolab in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where two scientists linked to the Chinese military had their security clearances revoked.
Plus, Alberta unveiled its 2024 budget Thursday, and the Premier Danielle Smith's government is continuing to oppose Ottawa's federal 'clean electricity' mandate.
And finally, Canada's billion-dollar state broadcaster is receiving yet another bump in funding from the Trudeau Liberals.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
