Rebel Roundup | Violent anti-Israel protests, RCMP on China police stations, Luka Magnotta is trans
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the increasingly violent anti-Israel protests happening in Canada, after police struggled to maintain order as pro-Israel and pro-Hamas crowds held duelling rallies in Thornhill, Ont.
Plus, the RCMP say they have credible intelligence to investigate alleged Chinese police stations operating in Canada. But Chinese groups in Quebec are suing the Mounties, claiming they've been defamed by the federal police force.
And finally, one of Canada's most notorious killers, Luka Magnotta, was transferred to a medium-security prison, where he now identifies as a woman.
- By Rebel News
