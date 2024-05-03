Rebel Roundup | Anti-Israel campus tent protests in Canada, new LGBT monument, Wacko Trudeau

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we're looking at the anti-Israel tent city protests that have popped up on campuses in Canada now, following a trend that saw occupations at numerous U.S. colleges and universities.

Plus, we'll have a look at breaking news as the Foreign Interference Commission just released its report on foreign meddling in Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections.

And finally, the House of Commons has been abuzz after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Justin Trudeau wacko. We'll take a look at some of the Liberals' very wacko policies to put things in perspective.

