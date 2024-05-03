Rebel Roundup | Anti-Israel campus tent protests in Canada, new LGBT monument, Wacko Trudeau
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the anti-Israel tent city protests that have popped up on campuses in Canada now, following a trend that saw occupations at numerous U.S. colleges and universities.
Plus, we'll have a look at breaking news as the Foreign Interference Commission just released its report on foreign meddling in Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections.
And finally, the House of Commons has been abuzz after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Justin Trudeau wacko. We'll take a look at some of the Liberals' very wacko policies to put things in perspective.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.