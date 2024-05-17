Rebel Roundup | Trudeau says pro-life is a 'disgrace', Antifa attacks Rebels, Climate scorecard
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who criticized New Brunswick's government for its pro-life stance, calling it a "disgrace."
Plus, Rebel News reporters Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy were attacked with spray paint by Antifa thugs yesterday. We'll have the latest on the attack, and how we plan to keep our journalists safe while covering anti-Israel encampments across the country.
And finally, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is bragging about receiving an award from Climate Scorecard Canada for his commitment to destroying the country's economy.
