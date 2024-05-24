Rebel Roundup | Freeland faces tough questions, ICC wants Israel warrant, New citizenship bill
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a rare moment where the legacy press actually put tough questions to Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland and Justice Minister Arif Virani.
Plus, the International Criminal Court is seeking warrants against Israel and Hamas leaders. We'll have a look at the claims and some of the responses to this development in the conflict.
And finally, the Liberals are proposing a new bill that will make it even easier to become a Canadian citizen. Is this a change the country needs right now?
