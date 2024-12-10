REBEL ROUNDUP | Syria's dramatic collapse, Islamic protests in Canada, Notre-Dame reopens

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Drea Humphrey

Today, we're looking at the dramatic collapse of Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime with rebels seizing control of the warn-torn nation's capital, Damascus, over the weekend.

Plus, with the collapse of Assad's government, Syrian refugees in Canada and across the West took to the streets to celebrate.

And finally, Rebel News reporters Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie were at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which reopened this weekend with a large ceremony.

Watch the video versions of the Rebel Roundup livestream right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).