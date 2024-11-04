REBEL ROUNDUP | Trudeau’s disinfo campaign, Violent anti-Israel protest, Hindu/Sikh clash

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at a new plan from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "counter disinformation" ahead of the country's 2025 federal election.

Plus, the weekly anti-Israel protest in Toronto continues to be tinged with violence, as David Menzies was on scene and was told by officers not only was he in danger, but so were the police as well.

And finally, Khalistani separatists got into a fight with Hindus at a temple in Brampton during another protest, leading to three arrests.

