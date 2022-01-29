RAW: Rebels arriving in Ottawa ahead of Freedom Convoy demonstrations
Rebel News reporters arrived in Ottawa ahead of the majority of the Freedom Convoy, and these are the sights, sounds and thoughts they saw when they entered the nation's capital.
A big team from Rebel News is in Ottawa this weekend to cover the massive Freedom Convoy protest held on Saturday at Parliament Hill.
On Friday, our Rebel reporters began arriving in the nation's capital, and these are some of the sights, sounds and thoughts they heard.
To see more from the Freedom Convoy, and to help fund our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.
