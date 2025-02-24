🔴 Rebels React: First Liberal leadership debate as candidates face off in French

Ezra Levant and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for special coverage of the first Liberal leadership debate!

Tonight, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and Quebec reporter Alexa Lavoie will share their thoughts and instant analysis starting live tonight at 7:45 p.m. ET (5:45 p.m. MT) as the contenders vying to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader square off.

Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis will face off tonight in French, the first of two scheduled debates before a winner is announced on March 9.

Learn more about the candidates — and what we could expect from our next, likely to be short-lived prime minister — at our website, MeetTheLiberals.com.

