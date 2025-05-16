Recount confirms Liberal victory in Ontario riding by 21 votes

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen won the Milton East-Halton Hills South riding by 21 votes after a judicial recount concluded yesterday, as first reported by Milton Today.

Elections Canada ordered the recount after validated results showed Tesser Derksen narrowly won against Conservative Parm Gill, overturning his election night victory.

A judicial recount, overseen by Justice Leonard Ricchetti, was triggered in the Ontario riding because the margin of victory was less than 0.1% of valid votes. Eighty-four previously rejected ballots were counted, with 48 going to the Liberal challenger.

Elections Canada confirmed her victory over Gill, where she initially led by 29 votes.

Tesser Derksen expressed gratitude and readiness to work on national challenges and local issues like housing and affordability.

"To people across Milton East–Halton Hills South, no matter who you voted for, know that I'll give my all to be the strong voice you deserve in Ottawa," the newly-elected MP said on Facebook.

Gill, Milton's former provincial representative who resigned to run federally, did not comment. The result gives the Liberals 169 seats, with the Nunavut riding not yet validated.

Tesser Derksen narrowly won the Milton riding with 32,178 votes to Gill's 32,157, creating a vacancy on Milton town council.

A judicial recount in Quebec's Terrebonne riding also resulted in a one-vote victory for Liberal Tatiana Auguste over the Bloc Québécois incumbent, increasing the Liberal seat count to 169, three short of a majority.

Initially projected to win by 35 votes, then trailing by 44 after post-election validation, Auguste ultimately won 23,352 to 23,351, reported the Canadian Press.

A recount is also taking place in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, where the Liberal candidate won by 12 votes.

An Ontario judge ordered a recount in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore for next week after the Conservative candidate won by 77 votes, prompting pushback over "wrongly rejected" ballots.