Judge finds Trudeau gov't didn't treat Christian university fairly in denying funding for jobs grant
Dr. David Zietsma, interim president of Redeemer University, joined Ezra Levant to discuss a recent court decision concerning the Canada Summer Jobs grant.
The federal government added an 'attestation' to the grant requiring prospective employers to support the Liberals' agenda on things like being pro-choice and gay marriage. Redeemer University, a Christian faith-based institution based in Hamilton, Ont., was rejected from the grant. They sought a judicial review of their case, and they won. The judge even required the government to pay for Redeemer's legal fees.
Dr. Zietsma and Ezra discuss media coverage of Redeemer's case and go through specific aspects of Justice Richard Mosley's ruling, including the finding that the Ministry of Labour denied the school procedural fairness in rejecting their application.
This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.
