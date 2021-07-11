Judge finds Trudeau gov't didn't treat Christian university fairly in denying funding for jobs grant

  • By Rebel News
  • July 11, 2021

Remove Ads

Dr. David Zietsma, interim president of Redeemer University, joined Ezra Levant to discuss a recent court decision concerning the Canada Summer Jobs grant.

The federal government added an 'attestation' to the grant requiring prospective employers to support the Liberals' agenda on things like being pro-choice and gay marriage. Redeemer University, a Christian faith-based institution based in Hamilton, Ont., was rejected from the grant. They sought a judicial review of their case, and they won. The judge even required the government to pay for Redeemer's legal fees. 

Dr. Zietsma and Ezra discuss media coverage of Redeemer's case and go through specific aspects of Justice Richard Mosley's ruling, including the finding that the Ministry of Labour denied the school procedural fairness in rejecting their application.

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Justin Trudeau Ontario Christianity
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Audit Justin Trudeau Petition
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

Audit Trudeau!

5,671 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.