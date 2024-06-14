Reform's Farage overtakes Sunak's Tories in latest UK election poll

Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP and James Manning/PA via AP

The Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, has overtaken the governing Conservatives in an opinion poll ahead of Britain's upcoming election.

The YouGov poll for the Times newspaper found that Reform edged out Sunak's Tories, up two points to 19 percent, with the Tories now at 18 percent. The Labour Party was the clear leader with 37 percent of the vote.

The survey of 2,211 people was conducted on June 12-13 after Sunak pledged to cut 21 billion USD of taxes in his manifesto.

Reform has seen a sharp increase in leadership since Farage took the reins as leader. Farage is best known for his successful Brexit campaign that saw Britain leave the European Union.

"This is the inflection point. The only wasted vote now is a Conservative vote, we are the challengers to Labour and we are on our way," said Farage in a post to X.

The party is known for its hardline stances on immigration and has attacked the Tories for their lack of action on illegal immigration.

WATCH: @Nigel_Farage says Donald Trump's conviction hasn't changed his opinion of the former U.S. president.



"The world would be a safer place" with Trump he says, criticizing Biden's "weakness" for emboldening China and Russia. pic.twitter.com/VXgGxWFMUZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 5, 2024

One Conservative lawmaker who declined to be named told Reuters that he believed the trend would continue. "I think people are fed up with the Tories (Conservatives), but not with Conservatism. So they are moving to another Conservative party."

Rishi Sunak doesn’t think D-Day is important. pic.twitter.com/AhNdCMHWb4 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 7, 2024

Though Reform is performing well in the polls, it is difficult for pollsters to project how many seats, if any, the party will win. The party's support is more evenly distributed across the country compared to the Conservatives and Labour Party.

Britain uses a first-past-the-post system, meaning Reform could gather millions of votes across the country without winning a single seat.