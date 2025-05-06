Reform UK makes more gains with campaign against mass migration

While Conservatives in Canada and Australia stumbled in recent federal elections, Nigel Farage's Reform UK party picked up a formerly secure Labour seat in a parliamentary by-election and won a significant swath of local council elections as well.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, journalist David Atherton joined Ezra for a look at why Reform UK has been able to find electoral success by taking on the country's mass migration crisis.

“It's completely outrageous what's gone on,” with immigration to the United Kingdom, David told Ezra. “We've got a weak, pathetic government, aided and abetted by a woke civil service which is allowing this to happen.”

The by-election results in the usually safe seat of Runcorn and Helsby should send shockwaves through Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, given if the numbers were reflected on a national scale the party would see a massive decline in support, David noted.

The timing was key for Reform, having rode the “perfect storm of dissent” the journalist explained. “Whenever the Conservative Party makes a comment on any Labour Party policy, it's simply a case of 'you had 14 years in government to fix these problems'.”

Conservatives aren't trusted and are thought to be “full of themselves” and “no one believes the Conservative Party can deliver,” given the party's track record.

Prime Minister Starmer on the other hand, is “probably the most loathed, hated, disliked prime minister of all time.”