Regina school board demands $30K for documents on gender ideology

Parental rights have become a hot button issue in Canada, especially in the wake of school closures during COVID-19. Now, with radical gender ideology becoming more common place, parents are starting to push back.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Gunn Show, host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by a personal friend and local advocate against gender ideology, Lise Merle.

In June, Lise filed an access to information request with Regina Public Schools, seeking information the board had gathered on not just her, but her children, the Sexual Orientation and Gender Ideology (SOGI) program and Pride themed events.

The response Lise got back was a bill seeking nearly $30,000 in fees for the information. But it doesn't stop there.

As Lise told Sheila: