Regina school board demands $30K for documents on gender ideology
'I'm a mom that's done playing nice when it comes to this,' Lise Merle told The Gunn Show. 'These are my kids; I hold the rights and I'm going to hold your feet to the fire until you start producing what I'm demanding you produce.'
Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday exclusively on RebelNews+. Sign up and become a subscriber to start your free trial today!
Parental rights have become a hot button issue in Canada, especially in the wake of school closures during COVID-19. Now, with radical gender ideology becoming more common place, parents are starting to push back.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Gunn Show, host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by a personal friend and local advocate against gender ideology, Lise Merle.
In June, Lise filed an access to information request with Regina Public Schools, seeking information the board had gathered on not just her, but her children, the Sexual Orientation and Gender Ideology (SOGI) program and Pride themed events.
The response Lise got back was a bill seeking nearly $30,000 in fees for the information. But it doesn't stop there.
As Lise told Sheila:
What they said was that if they had followed the methodology of the Office of Information and Privacy Commissioner of Saskatchewan, that my fee estimate would have come back at $197,000.
This is for one school division in Canada. Can you imagine the resources and the waste they've put on this particular focus of their attention? Can you imagine, $200,000 to figure out what your own school division has been doing? It's outrageous, absolutely outrageous.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.