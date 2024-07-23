Rep. Boebert demands proof of life from President Biden amid absence

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

By Ezra Levant ARE YOU A TRUMPAMANIAC?! Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store! ARE YOU A TRUMPAMANIAC?!

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has called for President Joe Biden to provide "proof of life" following his unexpected withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday. The demand comes as Biden has not made any public appearances since the announcement.

Boebert expressed her concerns on social media platform X, stating, "I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00 pm. He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he's aware that he dropped out. Hiding is completely unacceptable."

I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm.



He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out.



Hiding is completely unacceptable. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2024

The Colorado representative continued to press the issue throughout Monday, reiterating her call for a public appearance by the president. Her comments gained traction online, with some social media users echoing her sentiments.

Again, I am calling for a proof of life appearance of Joe Biden. https://t.co/Cfpwk7bV8q — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2024

Biden would make a brief public appearance on Monday afternoon, leaving his motorcade and boarding Air Force One.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris made her first public appearance on Monday since Biden's withdrawal from the race. Addressing concerns about the president's health, Harris stated, "He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road."

PROOF OF LIFE? Biden shuffles out of his motorcade, mumbles incoherently at reporters, and ascends the stairs of the smaller AF1.



It's Biden's first public appearance since the coup to force him off the ballot. pic.twitter.com/lPUGnF0C5e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

The White House has attributed Biden's absence to his recent bout with COVID-19. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the President's physician, released a letter on Monday detailing Biden's recovery progress.

"President Biden completed his tenth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. His symptoms have almost resolved completely," O'Connor wrote. The letter also affirmed that Biden's vital signs remain normal and that he continues to perform his presidential duties while recovering.

As speculation continues to mount, the White House maintains that the president is on the path to recovery and will soon resume his public duties.