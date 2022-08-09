Republican House Minority Leader promises to hold Biden AG accountable for Mar-a-Lago raid

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to hold the Justice Department accountable for its apparent politicization of the criminal justice system in its decision to raid the home of former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of the former President to look for boxes of documents believed to contain sensitive classified information that was taken from the White House following Trump’s exit in 2021.

McCarthy joined a host of conservative leaders including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — alongside numerous representatives and senators — in a rare show of unity against the Biden regime.

Posting on social media, McCarthy publicly informed Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland that he needs to preserve all documents and clear his schedule for when the Republicans retake the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms.

Putting Garland on notice, McCarthy said that he can expect to be dragged before Congress to testify about the FBI raid on Trump’s residence.

“I’ve seen enough,” McCarthy said in a statement “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

“Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” he said.

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

In May, federal prosecutors opened a grand jury investigation into Trump over whether he mishandled classified material that ended up in his Mar-a-Lago home.

Typically the purpose of these types of investigations is for the feds to determine if any classified material was compromised to allow intelligence officials to take steps to protect sensitive sources and methods.

Prosecutors are currently seeking to learn how the documents were handled from the time they left the White House until they were returned to the National Archives.

For Trump to be charged with a crime, prosecutors must be able to prove that a crime was committed, with evidence showing those responsible for removing the documents from the White House were aware that the documents were classified and knew that removing them would break the law.