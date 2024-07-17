RNC 2024: Republicans, Democrats and non-voters weigh in on Trump assassination attempt

E-transfer (Canada):

This week in Wisconsin, the Republican Party is hosting its national convention. The event saw the GOP officially name Donald Trump as the party's candidate for the upcoming U.S. presidential election on Monday, with the former president also announcing his running mate: Senator JD Vance of Ohio.

Rebel News sent a team to Milwaukee to cover the event, where we had a chance to speak to a wide range of people outside the venue.

Yanky Pollak heard from three young Trump supporters who shared their view on why Trump will defeat President Joe Biden, especially following the recent assassination attempt against Trump. One man was killed in the shooting, while two others, in addition to the former president, were injured.

Three young Trump supporters weigh in on why they think the former president is destined to defeat Biden after an attempted assassination over the weekend.



Another Republican weighed in on the assassination attempt, condemning left-wing rhetoric that paints Trump as a fascist dictator. Continually pushing that language, he said, will eventually rile up a deranged individual.

Rebel News’ Yanky Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) interviewed Trump supporters in Milwaukee about the attempted assassination of President Trump.



The mood at the convention was “urgent, emotional and excited” Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak said. “Trump had a good chance of winning coming into this convention, and now the country is rallying around him.”

A local Republican outside the convention felt similarly, describing the assassination attempt as an escalation of years' worth of verbal attacks against the former president. "God's great for saving Trump, honestly," he told Rebel News.

I asked a local Wisconsin Republican for his thoughts on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. He said the attack was "an escalation" of years' worth of hostile rhetoric against Trump.



Some Democrats, like one Rebel's Yanky Pollak caught up with outside of the convention, also condemned the attack. “Political violence is unacceptable,” he said. “We resolve our issues legally through ballots and bills, not through bloodshed.” Despite supporting the Biden administration's first term, the Democrat supporter noted he was worried about Biden's electability and would prefer a different candidate, like Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Not all on the Democratic side were as cordial, however, as a row of billboard trucks was parked outside the venue. “Dictator day one” the ads said, referring to a quip from Trump during an interview in December 2023.

Others in the area felt the assassination attempt was another conspiracy. “It's America bro, it's propaganda,” the man, who described himself as a non-voter, said. “If they ain't got no news, they gonna make it.”

"You don't miss a shot like that": Non-voter thinks @realDonaldTrump assassination was staged.



A different man shared his view on how the shooting was just the latest "staged" event in American history. The man claimed Trump, or his followers, were "responsible in a way" for the attack.

Of course, no major political convention in the U.S. would be complete without a protest. Rebel's Yanky Pollak spoke to an eclectic mix of protesters who had gathered at the venue.

I'm in Milwaukee, Wisconsin trying to speak to the counter protestors.



One of the protesters, who was wearing a large sign that encouraged passing motorists to honk once if Trump was “guilty” and twice if he should be “executed,” felt it was necessary to protest Kyle Rittenhouse at the event.

Rittenhouse, who gained notoriety after fatally shooting two men in self-defence during a Black Lives Matter riot in Wisconsin, is rumoured to be speaking at the Republican convention.

Rebel News will continue bringing coverage of the happenings from Wisconsin, as the Republican National Convention continues until Thursday, where former president Trump will speak publicly for the first time since Saturday's assassination attempt.