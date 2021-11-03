Republican victory in Virginia marks conservative resurgence across the United States

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The Republican victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial elections is spiralling into a whirlwind of populist resurgence across the country as conservatives rally to build momentum over the full sweep on Tuesday night.

As reported by Rebel News, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe who was heavily favoured to win the election. Youngkin was joined by Republican Winsome Sears who trounced Democrat Hala Ayala for Lt. Governor, and Republican Jason Miyares who soundly defeated the incumbent Democrat Mark Herring for Attorney General.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, the Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli is tied up in an extremely close race against Democrat Governor Phil Murphy. The race, which did not even receive half as much press as the Virginia race, came as a surprise to observers who expected Democrats to maintain a stronghold on New Jersey with an easy victory.

At the time of writing, 88% of the votes have been counted, and the margin of difference is less than 10,000 votes between the two candidates.

Dave Wasserman, the Cook Political Report's house editor, and electoral expert, said that the results of the gubernatorial races "are consistent with a political environment in which Republicans would comfortably take back both the house and Senate in 2022."

Needless to say, tonight's results are consistent w/ a political environment in which Republicans would comfortably take back both the House and Senate in 2022. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021

A memo being circulated by the House Republican Study Committee details how the Republicans can capture and build off the momentum of its victories in Virginia and New Jersey heading into next year’s midterm elections. It states in part: