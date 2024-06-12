Republicans introduce 'Dismantle DEI Act' to eliminate woke programs in federal government

Sen. J.D. Vance's Office

On Wednesday, Congressional Republicans unveiled a comprehensive bill aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal bureaucracy, which have been widely embraced by the Biden administration.

The 48-page "Dismantle DEI Act" seeks to "ensure equal protection of the law, to prevent racism in the Federal Government" and targets a wide range of areas, including federal offices, personnel, training, contractors, grants, advisory committees, and education.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) introduced the bill in the Senate, while Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) introduced the House version. Vance strongly criticized the DEI agenda, calling it a "destructive ideology that breeds hatred and racial division" and stating that it "has no place in our federal government or anywhere else in our society."

The bill comes in response to President Joe Biden's multiple executive orders aimed at infusing DEI into the federal bureaucracy. Biden recently described the values of DEI as "the core strength of America" and touted having the "most diverse administration in history."

The "Dismantle DEI Act" proposes a series of measures to curb DEI initiatives, including the elimination of certain executive orders, termination of chief diversity officers, ending critical race theory trainings, banning mandatory employee DEI pledges, and revoking DEI funding for federal agencies. The bill also seeks to cease federal contracts with companies that have "prohibited DEI practices," prevent federal grant recipients from employing DEI policies, and crack down on DEI-supporting educational accreditation agencies.

“I’m proud to introduce this legislation, which would root out DEI from our federal bureaucracy by eliminating such programs and stripping funding for DEI policies anywhere it exists. Americans’ tax dollars should not be co-opted to spread this radical and divisive ideology – this bill would ensure they are not,” said Senator Vance in a statement.

Rep. Cloud emphasized that DEI initiatives, while presented as promoting fairness, have instead fostered division and racial bias within institutions and culture, which he believes is not conducive to serving taxpayers well. He described the "Dismantle DEI Act" as a "necessary step to restore merit and equality, not equity, in America's government institutions, and eliminate the DEI bureaucracy that sows division and wastes taxpayer money."

The bill has garnered support from several Republican senators, including Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and Rick Scott (R-FL), who have signed on as co-sponsors in the Democrat-controlled Senate. In the GOP-led House, the legislation has 15 co-sponsors.

“President Biden is unfairly forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for federal ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ programs that do nothing but divide Americans,” said Senator Blackburn. “DEI programs are not only a waste of taxpayer money; they are also contrary to the American ideal of equality. We need to pass the Dismantle DEI Act to end all DEI policies, practices, and programs within the federal government.”

“DEI institutionalizes discrimination in hiring,” said Senator Cassidy. “Taxpayers expect the most qualified candidates to be hired, not the most favored.”