Researchers say COVID-19 school closures were unnecessary, three years too late

The Lancet journal stated, 'Masks might reduce transmission, test-to-stay policies might not increase transmission risk compared with mandatory quarantine, cohorting and hybrid learning might make little to no difference in transmission (low certainty), and the effect of surveillance testing within schools remained inconclusive (very low certainty).'

Researchers say COVID-19 school closures were unnecessary, three years too late
Remove Ads

Researchers at McMaster University have concluded, after a fulsome two-year review published in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal on Thursday, that school and daycare settings had little impact on COVID-19 transmission.

“School settings do not substantially contribute to community incidence, hospitalizations, or mortality,” the findings indicated.

According to The Lancet journal:

Masks might reduce transmission, test-to-stay policies might not increase transmission risk compared with mandatory quarantine, cohorting and hybrid learning might make little to no difference in transmission (low certainty), and the effect of surveillance testing within schools remained inconclusive (very low certainty).

Ontario Premier Doug Ford gloated about having some of the “strictest regulations in the world” in the spring of 2022, which resulted in school children facing some of the harshest and longest unscientific school closures.

It was evident by August 2020 that children were at a higher risk of death travelling to school by bus than of COVID-19.

Teachers wanted to be in class teaching, too. They also expressed genuine concern about the psychological, mental and emotional health of their students if schools remain closed.

Data by the summer of 2021 showed that school closures caused far-reaching harm to children’s mental and physical well-being. However, Premier Ford continued with rolling restrictions until 2022, when parents finally started to stand up and say, 'enough is enough.'

They urged the government to get kids back to class, knowing that the fallout of these knee-jerk government-imposed policies will haunt Canadian children for a lifetime.

Canada Education Doug Ford COVID Vaccines COVID Testing Back To Class news covid mandates
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
back to class petition
  • By Tamara Ugolini

PETITION: Let Our Kids Go Back To Class

9,690 signatures
Goal: 12,000 Signatures

Add signature
Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug back_to_class_email_campaign_redirect

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.